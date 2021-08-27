Left Menu

Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana welcome baby girl

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana, on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.Khurana took to Instagram and shared the news of the babys arrival, saying that they have have named their daughter Arzoie.Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoi A.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:17 IST
Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana welcome baby girl
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana, on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.

Khurana took to Instagram and shared the news of the baby's arrival, saying that they have have named their daughter Arzoie.

''Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoi A. Khurana,'' he captioned the post with heart emoji.

The same post was shared by Ahuja on her Instagram Stories.

Khurana's elder brother, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, also posted the news on his Instagram stories.

''A new member in the family. Best feeling,'' he wrote alongside the message.

Khurana, who married Ahuja, a businesswoman, in 2014, had announced her pregnancy in June this year.

On the work front, the 33-year-old actor is awaiting the release of his social-comedy ''Helmet''. The film, also featuring Pranutan Bahl, will be released on ZEE5 on September 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021