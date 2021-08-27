Left Menu

57 booked over Jaisalmer khap diktat to boycott 45 families

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:44 IST
57 booked over Jaisalmer khap diktat to boycott 45 families
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-seven people have been booked as 45 families socially boycotted by a khap (community) panchayat here lodged a complaint against the diktat, police said on Friday.

The families are connected to an accused in a murder case and were boycotted in November last year, SHO, Sankra, Hanumana Ram said.

Initially, the families tolerated the social boycott but they recently approached police, and an FIR was registered against 57 people, he said.

The official said the families are connected to a man who was involved in a murder that took place in October 2020, and the members of the community panchayat issued a diktat to boycott the families socially in November.

''For the last several months, they faced the social boycott but some members came and registered a case on August 22. The FIR has been registered under sections 384 and 385 of the IPC,'' the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021