Amrit Mahotsav: Union minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates virtual photo exhibition

The Centre on Friday inaugurated two virtual exhibitions as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to showcase the journey of New India and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

An e-photo exhibition, 'Making of the Constitution, and a virtual film poster exhibition, 'Chitranjali@75', was inaugurated by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi were also in attendance.

The event was organized as part of 'Iconic Week' being celebrated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said the purpose of the e-photo exhibition is to inform people on the making of the Constitution.

''The exhibition, a step in the direction of jan-bhagidari, will not only encourage the youth of our country to learn about the Constitution but will also educate them on their rights as well as enlighten them on the spirit of their duties towards the nation,'' he said.

Thakur also announced that very soon, the government will run a 'Know Your Constitution' programme in every district to encourage the youth to partner in the efforts to propagate the founding principles of our Constitution.

''We have released this compilation in digital format keeping in line with our transformative digital revolution. The book will be released in 11 Indian languages along with Hindi and English,'' the minister said.

''This unique collection will celebrate the various milestones of our journey to Independence,'' he added.

The virtual exhibition has a collection of videos and speeches, along with an interactive quiz with a provision for an e-certificate.

On the virtual poster exhibition, the minister said, "Chitranjali@75 represents 75 years of Indian cinema, and I am sure it's going to evoke sacred memories of our freedom fighters, our social reformers and valour of our soldiers. We have tried to include 75 such iconic films in our poster exhibition." He added that the poster exhibition encapsulates the journey of Indian cinema over many decades, including the pre-Independence era.

Thanking the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Reddy said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that Amrit Mahotsav should be an event of the people.

He highlighted that through these events, the prime minister wished to inspire the youth to imagine a strong, powerful, and confident India in 2047.

''Chitranjali@75 will remind people of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. This is an opportunity to look at our films as a part of our cultural heritage. Indian films have a unique opportunity to further India's soft power. I am sure the photo and poster exhibition will inspire and energize the youth of the country,'' Reddy added.

