Sunny Kaushal, Sahher Bambba feature in upcoming single 'Ishq Mein'

A teaser for the latest single composed by popular musical duo Meet Bros, titled 'Ishq Mein', featuring actors Sunny Kaushal and Sahher Bambba was released on Friday. The new single, which is a love song by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, has been sung by Sachet Tandon, with the lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Directed by Be2gether, the song's music video is full of different emotions of love - romance, insecurity, jealousy and heartbreak. A song from the beautiful qawwali space with a twist of rock, 'Ishq Mein' features Sunny and Sahher in never-seen-before avatars.

In the teaser, Sunny could be seen portraying a heartbroken man, remembering love-filled moments of his past with a woman played by Sahher. The actor also shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Misunderstandings in love often disrupt lives! The teaser of #IshqMein is out now, tune in."

Sunny said, "After receiving so much love on my previous songs I was really kicked about something this exciting. When I heard 'Ishq Mein', I liked it instantly. Sachet's voice just touches your heart and I was ecstatic to share the screen with Sahher. I hope audiences like our onscreen chemistry." Sahher shared about the fun she had while shooting for her first music video.

"This is my first music video and I couldn't have found a better song about the ups and downs of love than 'Ishq Mein'. I hope audiences love watching Sunny and me in this track. We had a lot of fun shooting this song together and working with T-Series was a dream come true," she said. Composers Meet Bros talked about the theme of the song.

"Love is a feeling that completely consumes you and that is what we have tried to capture in 'Ishq Mein'. Hope audiences enjoy this one," they shared. The love song will be out on September 2 on T-Series' YouTube channel. (ANI)

