Left Menu

Celebrities flood birthday wishes for Neha Dhupia as she turns 41

As Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia turned 41 on Friday, B-town celebs flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:05 IST
Celebrities flood birthday wishes for Neha Dhupia as she turns 41
Neha Dhupia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia turned 41 on Friday, B-town celebs flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Several popular stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and more took to their Instagram handles and shared their love for Neha on her special day.

Ayushmann shared a cute picture of Neha and him posing together. "Happy birthday @nehadhupia. Congrats for bumpin up again," he wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma posted a gorgeous picture of Neha, dressed in a shiny maroon outfit. "Happy birthday Neha! Wishing you love and light always," she captioned the picture.

Katrina Kaif also shared a beautiful sun-kissed picture of Neha, posing in a black-and-white dress. "Happy birthday to the most loveliest person ever @nehadhupia. May this u bring all the best things in life," she added with the image.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of Neha, posing with a hand on her baby bump. "Oye happy birthday my gorgeous mama...wish you happiness, love, and smiles always," Kareena penned her birthday wish.

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a cute selfie with Neha, in which he can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nehe," Kunal wished.

A slew of other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Karisma Kapoor and more wished the 'Devi' actor on her birthday. Neha married Angad Bedi in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. The couple is now expecting their second child.

On the work front, Neha will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday', which features Yami Gautam in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021