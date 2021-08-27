Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman duped of over Rs 3 lakh by cyber fraudster

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:04 IST
A 27-year-old woman was allegedly duped of over Rs 3 lakh by a cyber fraudster who promised her rewards on a prominent online shopping portal, police said on Friday. The woman, who is an interior designer living in Kandivali here, approached the Charkop police station with a complaint of cheating last week, an official said. The complainant claimed that she had received a link on WhatsApp, where rewards were promised in the name of a prominent online shopping portal after completion of certain tasks, he said. After clicking on the link, she was asked to create a user ID and password, following which she received Rs 64 as reward, following which she was assigned another task of recharging, for which she again received a reward, the official said.

The complainant was then asked to deposit more money to get more rewards, and accordingly, she deposited Rs 3.11 lakh in remaining tasks, but did not receive anything in return, he said. The police have registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant provision of the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons and further probe is underway, the official added.

