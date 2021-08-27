Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur launch e-photo exhibitions on India’s journey to independence

Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur on Friday launched e-photo exhibition ‘Making of the Constitution’ and virtual film poster exhibition ‘Chitranjali@75’, which celebrate the milestones of India's journey to independence.

The exhibition will be available in 11 regional languages besides in Hindi and English, the culture ministry said in a statement.

''The event was organised as part of ‘Iconic Week’ being celebrated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) along with various media units to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to showcase the journey of New India and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters, including the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, through massive outreach activities,'' it said.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said the purpose of the e-photo exhibition is to inform people on the making of the constitution.

''The exhibition, a step in the direction of Jan-bhagidari, will not only encourage youth of our country to learn about the constitution, but also educate them on their rights as well as enlighten them on the spirit of their duties towards the nation,” he said.

The information and broadcasting minister announced that the government will soon run a “Know Your Constitution” programme in every district to encourage the youth to partner in the efforts to propagate the founding principles of the Constitution of India.

He said the ‘Making of the Constitution’ compilation was released in digital format keeping in line with the transformative digital revolution.

''The book will be released in eleven Indian languages along with Hindi and English. This unique collection will celebrate the various milestones of our journey to independence,” Thakur added.

The virtual exhibition also has a collection of videos and speeches along with an interactive quiz with provisions for e-certificates.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said Chitranjali@75 represents 75 years of Indian cinema and the collection has tried to include posters of 75 iconic films dealing with the freedom movement and social reforms.

''I am sure it is going to evoke sacred memories of our freedom fighters, social reformers and valour of our soldiers.

''In the future, the culture ministry will make efforts to take not just the posters, but also these films to the people of the country. This poster exhibition encapsulates the journey of Indian cinema over many decades, including the pre-independence era,” he said.

The minister added that the virtual film poster is downloadable and requested all to share this with others widely.

He also stated how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a youth-led movement and films are an extremely powerful medium that can be easily leveraged to involve the young.

''Under Modi’s leadership, India’s soft power has been enhanced through cultural exchanges, yoga, Ayurveda and Indian art. This is an opportunity to look at our films as part of our cultural heritage. I believe that Indian films have a unique opportunity to further India’s soft power,” Reddy noted.

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of I&B is launching a series of e-books, for an entire year, on various aspects of the freedom struggle.

First in this series is ‘Making of the Constitution’. This will be followed by Integration of the Country, Women in Freedom Movement, Tribal Movements, Revolutionary/Gandhian Movements, among others.

The e-book 'Making of the Constitution', which depicts the framing of the Constitution, is supported by nearly 25 rare pictures. It also has links to videos and speeches sourced from AIR archives and Films Division.

Union ministers L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the event.

PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)