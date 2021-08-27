Left Menu

Meghalaya seeks central aid for Tagore complex in Shillong

Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai on Friday urged Union minister of Culture and Tourism G.K Reddy for construction of a Tagore Cultural Complex in Riblong locality here. The Meghalaya arts and culture minister discussed the issue related to the construction of the building, under the Tagore Cultural Complex Scheme, with the Union minister in the national capital on Friday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:12 IST
Meghalaya seeks central aid for Tagore complex in Shillong
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai on Friday urged Union minister of Culture and Tourism G.K Reddy for construction of a Tagore Cultural Complex in Riblong locality here. The Meghalaya arts and culture minister discussed the issue related to the construction of the building, under the Tagore Cultural Complex Scheme, with the Union minister in the national capital on Friday. Shullai sought Reddy’s intervention, saying it will be a token of appreciation for the state’s association with Rabindranath Tagore. The Nobel laureate had visited Shillong. which was then the capital of undivided Assam, in 1919, 1923, and 1927. When the poet wrote ‘Shesher Kobita’ (The last poem) during his visit to south India in 1928, 13 of the 17 chapters of the book were inspired by his stay in Shillong. ''I met the Union minister and urged the Ministry to sanction the Tagore complex before the state celebrates its 50th year next year,'' Sanbor told PTI.

Meghalaya was created as an autonomous state within Assam in 1970 and achieved full statehood on January 21, 1972. If the complex comes up in the Meghalaya state capital, it would be the first Tagore Cultural Complex in the Northeastern region, Shullai said. PTI JOP MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021