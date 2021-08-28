Left Menu

TV actor Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi, and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news in a post on Instagram late Friday night.27.08.21.

Updated: 28-08-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 11:35 IST
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai become parents to baby boy
TV actor Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as ''Hip Hip Hurray'', ''Ek Hasina Thi'' and ''Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar'', shared the news in a post on Instagram on late Friday night.

''27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy," she wrote alongside a photo with her husband and the newborn baby.

Rai, who is a musician, also shared the same post and picture on his official Instagram page.

In another post, Rai said his family is completed after the birth of their son.

''In my small world, I have felt so many things but this is priceless. I love you @kishwersmerchantt. This is the best gift you've given #Sukishkababy Thank you for completing us,'' he wrote.

He also shared a new photo of Merchant and the baby.

Merchant and Rai started dating in 2011 after they met on the sets of their show ''Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani''. They tied the knot in 2016.

The merchant had announced the news of her pregnancy in March this year.

