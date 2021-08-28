Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:50 IST
Minions 2 to be out in July 2022, Gru hatches plan to become evil
The imminent movie Minions 2 is expected to focus on the Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain. Image Credit: Facebook / Minions
The imminent American computer-animated comedy film, Minions 2 is the sequel to the spin-off prequel Minions (2015) and the fifth installment overall in the Despicable Me franchise. The franchise is among the highest-grossing animated films and has a huge fan base worldwide.

Minions 2 has got the title Minions: The Rise of Gru. Kyle Balda is the director of Minions with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors. The movie sees the returning of Steve Carell as Gru, along with Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Julie Andrews, RZA (Robert Fitzgerald Diggs), Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, and Alan Arkin.

The storyline of Minions 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumors. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in the US on July 3, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed in April 2020 by a year to July 2, 2021. In March 2021, the date was postponed again by a further year to July 1, 2022.

The imminent movie Minions 2 is expected to focus on the Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain. The movie is set just after the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a 12-year old Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member.

"While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions," the founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri opined. He is the producer of Minions 2 and best known as the producer of the Despicable Me franchise.

Here's the plot for Minions 2 – A continuation of the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a twelve-year-old Felonius Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Minions 2 aka Minions: The Rise of Gru is slated to premiere on July 1, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated comedy films.

