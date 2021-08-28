Left Menu

Fahadh Faasil sports a menacing look in 'Pushpa: The Rise' poster

It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.Written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame, the film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.Faasil, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema, will playing the antogonist in Pushpa The Rise.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 13:13 IST
The makers of ''Pushpa: The Rise'' on Saturday on Saturday unveiled the first look of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil from the upcoming film. The multi-lingual action-thriller stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

Written and directed by Sukumar of ''Arya'' fame, the film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Faasil, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema, will playing the antogonist in ''Pushpa: The Rise''. He essays the role of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

In the character poster released by the makers on social media, Fassil is seen sporting a bald look with a stern expression on his face. Yerneni and Shankar said they are confident that the actor will entertain the audience with his villainous avatar. ''Fahadh Faasil's hit films speak for his merit as an actor and he has a fan base that appreciates that about him. It makes us very happy to reveal a glimpse of where he fits into the world of 'Pushpa The Rise' Part 1. ''We are excited about his portrayal of the villain and we have no doubt that he will enrapture the viewers in cinema halls,'' the duo said in a statement.

''Pushpa: The Rise'' is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film is slated to release in two parts in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The first instalment will be released on Christmas this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

