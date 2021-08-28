Maha: Two men held for sexually harassing girl by sending obscene pictures, videos to her

Mumbai police have arrested two persons from neighbouring Thane district for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl by sending obscene pictures and videos to her through social messaging platforms, an official said on Saturday. The two accused had also forced the minor to share her nude pictures and videos with them and threatened to kill her parents if she failed to do so, he said.

The accused duo has been identified as Sunny Bhajanlal Janiyani (29) and Ajay Tukaram Mhatre (30), both residents of Bhiwandi, police said. The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon, when the father of the girl approached Meghwadi police station with the complaint that two unidentified persons were sexually harassing his daughter and indulging in voyeurism through social messaging apps, he said. ''The girl's parents had provided a smartphone to her for online classes and studies. But when she logged onto her account on Snapchat app, she received obscene photos and videos from an unidentified person when she logged into her account on Snapchat app. The accused started sending pictures and videos repeatedly to her and also gave her number to his friend, who also did the thing on Snapchat and WhatsApp,'' he said. The victim got scared, but did not tell about it to anybody. However, the accused soon started forcing the girl to send her nude pictures and video or else they will kill her parents. After that, the girl told about it to her parents, the official added. DCP Datta Nalawade (Detection-1) said based on the complaint, police launched probe and after technical analysis, the mobile number of one of the accused was traced to Bhiwandi. ''Accordingly a crime branch team led by police inspector Maheshkumar Thakur went to Bhiwandi and apprehended one of the accused and as per the information given by him, nabbed another one from Thane,'' he added.

It came to light that both the accused ran a business of cattle food supply, he said.

After interrogation, both the accused were brought to Mumbai and handed over to Meghwadi police, following which they were placed under arrest, the official said. An FIR under IPC sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354 (C) ((voyeurism), 354 (D) (stalking), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the IT Act was registered against them at Meghwadi police station, he said.

