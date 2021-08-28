Van runs amok, damages temple

Coimbatore, Aug 28 (PTI): A 150-year-old temple of Goddess Bhagavati Amman near Sevur in Tirupur district, nearly 55 km from here, got damaged when a van rammed into it on Saturday while people were praying, police said. Nobody was hurt, they said. According to the police, the van carrying tourists was going to Avanashi from Pothanpalayam when the vehicle went out of control and crashed into the place of worship. Investigations have begun, they said. It was a custom among motorists to stop at this temple and get the blessings of the Goddess for a safe drive.

