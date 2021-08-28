Makers of 'Major Dhyan Chand' documentary unveil first look

Ahead of the 116th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the first look of a documentary film on the hockey legend has been revealed.

Producer and entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who have been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Dhyan Chand, are developing the docudrama, which focuses on the early life and struggles of the hockey wizard.

The duo have released the first poster for the documentary, titled ''Major Dhyan Chand''. It shows hockey wizard overlooking the Hockey Stadium of Olympics and practicing hockey barefoot on the railway tracks in the foreground.

Roy said she often feels saddened by the fact that the country's youth is unaware of Dhyan Chand's life and legacy.

''Black and White colour combination has been used in the poster to signify the conflicting facts and truths that we want to bring out through this docudrama and questions about the legend and our national game hockey to the audience.

''It’s highly saddening that a lot of facts about the legend aren’t known to the youth of today! I have even heard amazing and inspiring stories of the legend practicing hockey on the railway tracks,'' she said in a statement.

Roy added that with the official poster, she wanted to showcase the dedication Dhyan Chand had for the game and the love for the country.

Mishra said ''Major Dhyan Chand'' is not a biopic on the legendary player.

''It’s going to be a documentation of the emotions and inspiration revolving around the Indian tricolour, hockey and the hockey wizard! A lot of questions need clarification.

''This docudrama is to demand an answer and inspire the youth to carry the legacy of the legend ahead,'' he added.

The pre-production on the documentary began recently. Filmmaker Neil Dasgupta is also attached with the project. The producers plan to release the documentary on December 3, on the 42nd death anniversary of the legend.

Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian hockey, earned three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949 and scored 570 goals in 185 matches.

Dhyan Chand was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1956. His birthday on 29 August is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year.

Earlier this month, the government renamed the country's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna as the ''Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna''.

