Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to film massively mounted song in Spain for 'Pathan'

The upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, will soon be filming for some crucial parts of the movie in Spain, along with a massively mounted song.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:59 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to film massively mounted song in Spain for 'Pathan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, will soon be filming for some crucial parts of the movie in Spain, along with a massively mounted song. A source revealed, "No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit."

Currently, all necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth filming experience in Spain for the film's cast and crew. Speaking about how the highly anticipated film is panning out, the source further added, "Pathan is turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza that will set screens on fire. Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal."

Though not much has been revealed about the script yet, there have been reports doing the rounds that 'Pathan' might also star Bollywood actor John Abraham in a crucial role. The production company hasn't announced the release date for 'Pathan', which is arguably the most awaited film under production currently. The movie marks Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost three years.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018 Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' has grabbed many eyeballs as it will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021