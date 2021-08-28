Left Menu

Annie Murphy-starrer 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' gets season two order from AMC

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:19 IST
Annie Murphy-starrer 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' gets season two order from AMC
Canadian star Annie Murphy's latest series ''Kevin Can F**k Himself'' has renewed for a second season by AMC.

The first season of the dark comedy show, created by Valerie Armstrong, premiered in the US on cable network AMC+ from June this year.

The sitcom satire will return with eight new episodes on AMC+ and streaming service AMC+ in 2022, reported Deadline.

Murphy features in the show as Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a the classic sitcom wife, who escapes her confines and becomes the lead of her own life.

The series breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism.

''Kevin Can F**k Himself'' also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train.

