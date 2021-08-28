Left Menu

NCB cracks down on drug peddlers in Mumbai and MMR; seven held

On Thursday, NCBs Mumbai Zonal team intercepted MD drug peddler Abusufiyan Khan from suburban Jogeshwari and recovered an intermediate quantity of MD from him, he said.Khan, a history-sheeter, is one of the main peddlers cum suppliers in a drug case, he said.In another operation, NCB officials seized 57.3 grams of MD along with a small quantity of Charas and Ganja cannabis in Vasai and Nallasopara East in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said, adding one Rafiq Mohammed Ali Shaikh and Nigerian national Jonhcen Maka were arrested in this case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:30 IST
NCB cracks down on drug peddlers in Mumbai and MMR; seven held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed seven persons, including two Nigerians, during a drive to flush out the suppliers and peddlers of Mephedrone (MD) drug in Mumbai and neighbouring suburbs, an official said on Saturday.

During the drive, launched on Thursday, two NCB officials sustained injuries while conducting a raid in Navi Mumbai, the official said, adding the NCB team recovered a commercial quantity of MD from the accused persons. ''Arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit in a drug case on Friday was also part of the operation,'' he said, adding Dixit was remanded in NCB custody till Monday. On Thursday, NCB's Mumbai Zonal team intercepted MD drug peddler Abusufiyan Khan from suburban Jogeshwari and recovered an intermediate quantity of MD from him, he said.

Khan, a history-sheeter, is one of the main peddlers cum suppliers in a drug case, he said.

In another operation, NCB officials seized 57.3 grams of MD along with a small quantity of Charas and Ganja (cannabis) in Vasai and Nallasopara East in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said, adding one Rafiq Mohammed Ali Shaikh and Nigerian national Jonhcen Maka were arrested in this case. The official said Maka is a major supplier of MD in the Nallasopara area. He also supplies this drug to peddlers and clients in Mumbai and the suburbs. Separately, NCB officials seized 52 grams of MD from Irfan Ikramuddin Khan, a history-sheeter, from suburban Goregaon. In an operation conducted in Navi Mumba's Kharghar area, NCB officials seized at least 55 grams of MD and a small quantity of Ganja from Nigerian drug peddler Kingsley Ukwueza on the intermediate night of Thursday and Friday, he said.

During the raid, the Nigerian hid in a Nigerian community kitchen along with around 50 compatriots who charged at the NCB team, injuring two officials, he said.

Ukwueza is a big trafficker of MD and supplier in Navi Mumbai. He has international links, the official said.

In another operation, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 65 grams of MD (commercial quantity) on Friday at Mira Road in the Thane district and intercepted a man identified as Riyaaz Iqbal Tandel, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021