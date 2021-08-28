Entertainment News Roundup: China cracks down on 'chaotic' celebrity fan culture after scandals; JoJo Siwa joins 'Dancing With the Stars' in first same-sex pairing and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Cruise shows off latest daredevil 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie. Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motor-bike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway and lets go in mid-air before his parachute is released.

China cracks down on 'chaotic' celebrity fan culture after scandals

China cracked down on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture on Friday, barring platforms from publishing popularity lists and regulating the sale of fan merchandise after a series of controversies involving artists. The country's top internet watchdog said it would take action against the dissemination of "harmful information" in celebrity fan groups and close down discussion channels that spread celebrity scandals or "provoke trouble".

'I was lucky,' says Afghan filmmaker Sadat on fleeing Kabul

Hours before the Taliban took control of Kabul, filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat received an offer to leave Afghanistan. She declined, as it would mean leaving family members behind. The next day she went to the bank.

JoJo Siwa joins 'Dancing With the Stars' in first same-sex pairing

YouTuber JoJo Siwa will join U.S. television's "Dancing With the Stars" next month as part of the first same-sex couple on the show, producers said on Thursday. Siwa, 18, who earlier this year said she was pansexual, will be paired with a female professional dancer when the show launches its 30th season in September.

R. Kelly accuser says singer could put 'fear of God' into her

A woman who claims R. Kelly had sex with her when she was 17 testified at his sex abuse trial that the R&B singer could be so intimidating that he put the "fear of God" into her.

The now 39-year-old woman, who identified herself as Stephanie, told a Brooklyn jury she found it "humiliating" to have sex with Kelly during their six-month relationship.

