NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence here, an official said on Saturday evening.
The action followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before. The raid was underway at Kohli's house, the NCB official said without divulging any details.
