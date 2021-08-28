NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence here, an official said on Saturday evening.

The action followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before. The raid was underway at Kohli's house, the NCB official said without divulging any details.

