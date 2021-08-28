TV actor Gaurav Dixit is part of drug cartel: NCB to Mumbai court

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday sought the custody of television actor Gaurav Dixit, informing a court here that he was a member of a drug cartel.

Dixit was arrested by the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB on Friday, and produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him to the probe agency's custody till August 30. The NCB had been on the lookout for the actor for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year.

The NCB, represented by special public prosecutor Advait Sethna, told the court that Khan in his voluntary statement revealed about Dixit's role in the case.

On the basis leads given by Khan, the NCB had conducted a search at Dixit's house in suburban Andheri and recovered drugs and psychotropic substances.

The actor had been issued a notice, but remained absconding since April 2021, until his arrest on Friday, the probe agency said.

The NCB stated that Dixit and co-accused in the case were part of a drug cartel, and frequently indulged in illegal activities such as consumption of charas, and the actor also allowed his premises to be used for storing contraband. Appearing for the accused, advocate Kushal Mor argued that only a small quantity of drugs had been recovered from Dixit's house and he must be released on bail.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused to the custody of the NCB till August 30.

