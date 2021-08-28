James Corden reveals Tom Cruise asked to land helicopter in his 'yard'

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was recently the subject of a story by James Corden who recalled the time when the action star asked to land his helicopter on the TV host's London yard. According to People magazine, Corden shared the story with his 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' audience on Tuesday after news broke that Cruise had landed his helicopter in the garden belonging to a family in the U.K.

Corden said, "True story about Tom Cruise. This summer, no way to say this without sounding like a prick, it's true. This summer, me and Tom Cruise were texting about meeting up in London." Corden said Cruise "sent me a text saying 'Whereabouts are you staying?' and I said 'I'm staying in St. Johns Wood,' which is pretty central in London. He said, 'Cool, can I land my helicopter there?' And I just presumed he was joking."

The host then proceeded to take out his cell phone, reading the text message exchange aloud for his audience and turning the phone toward the camera. The messages showed Cruise had texted Corden, "What? You are here? We gotta find some time to grab some dinner. Are you at Coworth? I can land my Heli there."

In the texts, Corden replied he was staying in the U.K. until August, adding, "Would love to see you x." The 'Jerry Maguire' star responded, "We are going to make that happen. Can I land my Heli in your yard? T."

Corden sent the actor a string of laughing crying emojis that caused Cruise to text back, "Does this mean no?" The host wrote back, "I'll measure it out, but my hunch is you can't land a helicopter in St. Johns Wood." To this Cruise replied, "You'd be surprised where I can land."

Earlier this month, Cruise surprised a family in the U.K. when his helicopter landed in their Warwickshire garden, as the nearby Coventry Airport was temporarily shut down, as per People magazine. "It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened," Alison Webb.

She and her family were told their field was needed for an unnamed "VIP who was running late," and to their surprise, the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star stepped out of the chopper. "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He [Cruise] basically arrived and got out and it was like 'Wow'" she said.

Cruise even let her kids enjoy a ride in the helicopter, as he attended a meeting nearby. "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter," Webb added.

The 'Mission: Impossible' star has been in the area for filming the seventh installment of his hit action franchise, with costars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. They've caused quite a stir with starstruck locals, making an appearance at the Wimbledon finals last month. As per People magazine, 'Mission: Impossible 7' is expected to debut in theaters on May 27, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)