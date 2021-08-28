Left Menu

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli taken to NCB office after searches at his residence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:23 IST
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli taken to NCB office after searches at his residence
Armaan Kohli Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house here, sources in the central agency said.

An NCB team raided Kohli's house in the evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others were quizzing him, he added.

Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency here the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

