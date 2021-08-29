Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up shooting for 'Mission Majnu'

Telugu actor and 'Dear Comrade' fame Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday night announced her wrap-up from the upcoming movie 'Mission Majnu' that also features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 10:02 IST
Telugu actor and 'Dear Comrade' fame Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday night announced her wrap-up from the upcoming movie 'Mission Majnu' that also features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Taking to her Twitter handle, Rashmika confirmed that she has completed the shooting of her first Bollywood movie 'Mission Majnu'.

"and It's a wrap.. what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #missionmajnu I..for one..can't believe.. I have already wrapped for my first Hindi film.. I remember the time I heard the script for the first time and I went like.. 'I want to be a part of this beautiful film," she tweeted. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial which is being filmed in Lucknow went on floors earlier in February this year.

The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan, and Kumud Mishra. Producers Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta's 'Mission Majnu' is touted as an espionage thriller that tells the story of India's most ambitious RAW operation undertaken on Pakistani soil. The said film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, and Sumit Batheja the thriller stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts - it will be southern superstar Rashmika Mandanna's highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi. (ANI)

