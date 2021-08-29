Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case: NCB
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case, an official said.
Kohli was questioned by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house here.
An NCB team raided Kohli's house on Sunday evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said.
Sources on Sunday said a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested. A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDPS
- Mumbai
- Kohli
- Ajay Raju Singh
- The Narcotics Control Bureau
- Armaan Kohli
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians given GPS watches by health department for quarantine period in Abu Dhabi
No new COVID-19 case in Mumbai's Dharavi; active infections at 11
Student sends threat mails to Mumbai University over results, let off with warning
Mumbai court denies pre-arrest bail plea of man accused of showing TV, OTT content illegally
Independence Day: Security tightened across Mumbai, police on general alert