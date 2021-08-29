COVID-19: Hema Malini urges everyone to celebrate safe Janmashtami

Left Menu

Ahead of Janmashtami, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini extended heartfelt greetings to her followers on social media and urged them to celebrate the day safely amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:27 IST
Hema Malini (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Janmashtami, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini extended heartfelt greetings to her followers on social media and urged them to celebrate the day safely amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Sholay' actor, who serves as the Lok Sabha representative for the Mathura constituency, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Janmashtami - time for a happy celebration of Krishna's birth to rid the world of potent evil. At Mathura, thousands have congregated to celebrate this event- such is the bhakti and fervour! My request is for all to be careful, wear masks and observe all rules. Please take care and be safe."

On Janmashtami, believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at temples. It is believed that Shri Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma in the Dwapar Yuga. His birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashatami. Janmashtami is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

