Justin Bieber becomes most listened to artist ever on Spotify

Pop star Justin Bieber has been breaking several records since his comeback to the music industry after a long hiatus. The singer recently hit a major milestone by attracting the most listeners ever on the audio streaming giant Spotify.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:51 IST
Justin Bieber (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Pop star Justin Bieber has been breaking several records since his comeback to the music industry after a long hiatus. The singer recently hit a major milestone by attracting the most listeners ever on the audio streaming giant Spotify. The 'Sorry' star broke the record this week by raking in the most monthly listeners on Spotify over the course of the streaming platform's history, with a whopping number of 83.3 million listeners as his 'Justice' album continues to surge on the charts, according to TMZ.

On a related note, his hit single with The Kid LAROI, 'Stay'also continues to cruise at number one, several weeks after its release. Speaking about Justin's Spotify lead, the star is far ahead of other fellow pop singers. Grammy award-winning singer- The Weeknd ranks at number two with 74.5 million monthly listeners, Ed Sheeran is at number 3 with 72.4. And his female competitors even further behind.

Before Justin, Ariana Grande held the record with 82 million monthly listeners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

