Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal's next titled 'The Ghost'

Updated: 29-08-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 14:52 IST
South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film has been titled ''The Ghost'', the makers announced on the actor's 62nd birthday on Sunday.

The Telugu film is directed by Praveen Sattaru and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

The film's production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP took to Twitter and revealed the title in a motion poster.

''A powerful friend! A fearful foe! The Ghost stands supreme. Here's the high octane motion poster of #TheGhost,'' the tweet read.

Aggarwal also shared the teaser and wished Nagarjuna.

''Unlocking the surprise. Presenting the much awaited Title poster of King @iamnagarjuna's #TheGhost. Wishing you a very happy birthday,'' the 36-year-old ''Singham'' actor wrote.

Nagarjuna thanked Aggarwal, writing he was looking forward to working with her on the ''action packed adventure''.

The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

''The Ghost'' is reportedly under production in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna will also be seen in the fantasy adventure ''Brahmastra'', produced by Karan Johar.

