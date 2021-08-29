Till success tag isn't attached to you, it's difficult to get work: Pranutan Bahl

Left Menu

Actor Pranutan Bahl says work in the film industry doesnt depend on ones lineage or even their craft as much as it depends on commercial success.Pranutan, daughter of veteran actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of screen legend Nutan, made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the drama Notebook.The actor said even though her performance was appreciated in her first film, it didnt lead to more offers because Notebook tanked at the box office.It is difficult to get the projects that I want to invest in.

Actor Pranutan Bahl says work in the film industry doesn't depend on one's lineage or even their craft as much as it depends on commercial success.

Pranutan, daughter of veteran actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of screen legend Nutan, made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the drama ''Notebook''.

The actor said even though her performance was appreciated in her first film, it didn't lead to more offers because ''Notebook'' tanked at the box office.

''It is difficult to get the projects that I want to invest in. Till you don't have the success tag attached to you, it is difficult to get work. Even though my performance was appreciated in 'Notebook', it was difficult for me to get something that I wanted to do.

''There were offers coming my way but nothing really moved me. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 situation has also made it difficult because it has hit the economy so badly,'' Pranutan told PTI in an interview.

The 28-year-old actor said she is aware that there is a perception that star kids have it easy in the industry.

But Pranutan said she bagged ''Notebook'' and even her upcoming comedy ''Helmet'' through auditions and without using her family name.

''I auditioned for two-and-a-half years before I signed my first film. I would stand in casting offices in a queue and do introduction videos without telling anyone about the family I come from. I am not glorifying my journey, I am just being real... I got 'Helmet' through an audition after 'Notebook,''' she added.

''Helmet'' also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is scheduled to be released on ZEE5 on September 3.

According to the makers, the film aims to offer insights into a small-town setting, where even accessing a birth-control device is ''wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups.'' Pranutan said she was drawn to the film for its message and the clarity director Satramm Ramani had.

''I liked the world the director had created and felt it was an extremely unique topic to be a part of. He had a beautiful character sketch for everyone. They were very well rounded (characters).

''This was a complete U-turn from what I had done in 'Notebook'. I knew doing a film like this would add a lot of value to my career graph.'' Pranutan said she shot for a major chunk of the film -- in which she plays Rupali, a ''fun loving, vibrant independent woman'' -- for a month in Varanasi in December 2019.

The nationwide lockdown in March 2020, however, delayed the film's release plan.

''It was disappointing. I have just started out so I was really looking forward to a 2020 release. But of course nothing was in anyone's hands.

''As a team, we did wait for cinema halls to open up, some certainty to come in that sector. Unfortunately that has still not happened,'' she added.

''Helmet'' is backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea's DM Movies. The film is written by Rohan Shankar.

