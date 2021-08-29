Left Menu

DU organises music festival in memory of father-son sitar duo Pt. Debu Chaudhuri, Prateek

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:10 IST
DU organises music festival in memory of father-son sitar duo Pt. Debu Chaudhuri, Prateek
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University organised a two-day music festival in the memory of father-son sitar duo of Padmabhushan Pandit Debu Chaudhuri and Pandit Prateek Chaudhuri both of whom died due to Covid, an official statement said.

The two-day ‘Malhar Utsav’ organised by the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts concluded on August 25.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta appreciated the faculty for organising the virtual concert to pay tributes to ''two great artistes who contributed immensely to music''.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dean and Head of the Faculty, Professor (Dr) Deepti Ochery Bhalla said Prof Debu Chaudhury and his son Prateek were ''two great maestros whose memory would always be cherished and they were the two great torch bearers of the faculty''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021