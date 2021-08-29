Left Menu

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan host grand felicitation event for PV Sindhu

Telugu megastar father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan recently hosted a grand felicitation event at their residence to honour Badminton player PV Sindhu for her Olympic bronze medal win.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:10 IST
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan host grand felicitation event for PV Sindhu
Ram Charan with PV Sindhu at the event. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu megastar father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan recently hosted a grand felicitation event at their residence to honour Badminton player PV Sindhu for her Olympic bronze medal win. Sindhu, who bagged the second medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

Many celebrities of the Tollywood industry were in attendance to celebrate Sindhu and her achievements. Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video of the event.

In the video, Sindhu looked gorgeous in a purple jumpsuit as she was showered with appreciation by the guests. Many celebrities attended the event.

Along with the video, the 'RRR' star penned a congratulatory message for Sindhu. "Dearest @pvsindhu1 Sindhu, congratulations once again. We are all extremely proud of you. Lots of love & regards to your family. Hope you continue making India proud," he wrote.

At the event, Chiranjeevi felicitated her with a red shawl, flowers and put the medal back on her neck. He spoke about how Sindhu's winnings were no mean feat and appreciated her for the same. Sindhu too delivered a speech of thanks for all the love, wishes and support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021