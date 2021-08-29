Marvel Studios planning Halloween special for Disney Plus starring Latino actor

It has recently come to light that Marvel Studios has been searching for a Latino actor to lead an untitled Halloween special for Disney Plus. According to Variety, this Halloween special could be based on 'Werewolf by Night', which would denote two separate characters in the Marvel comic book universe.

The first, Jack Russell, debuted in the comic "Marvel Spotlight #2" in February 1972. Russell has a family history of lycanthropy -- or the supernatural transformation of a human into a wolf, but uses his power for good, and is able to remain aware of his transformations.

The second character, Jake Gomez, was introduced into the Marvel universe last year in the comic 'Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1'. Created by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, Scot Eaton and Benjamin Jackendoff, Gomez is described to be a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi who has been cursed with lycanthropy, also through his lineage.

Though it is unconfirmed whether the character will be based on 'Werewolf by Night', the casting search marks another effort in Marvel's expansion of representation. 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which will open in theatres on September 3, boasts the studio's first Asian-led cast.

The next feature, November's 'Eternals', features a broadly diverse ensemble, including Salma Hayek as the Eternals' leader, Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman ('The Visitor') as the first same-sex couple in the MCU, and Lauren Ridloff ('Sound of Metal') as the MCU's first deaf character. Xochitl Gomez ('The Baby-Sitters Club') will play America Chavez in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', which will make its debut in 2022.

Anthony Mackie will play Captain America the fourth feature in that series and Marvel Studios has been developing a Disney Plus spin-off of 'Hawkeye' centred around the character of Echo (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American superhero. Marvel Studios' foray onto Disney Plus has opened up the world of television for the company, having released 'WandaVision', 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Loki' and 'What If...?' on the platform.

As per Variety, a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' holiday special is also in the works. (ANI)

