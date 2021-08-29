Left Menu

Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together

It's always fun meeting old friends after a long time. On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close girl friends from the industry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 17:03 IST
Gauri Khan with Sussane Khan, Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's always fun meeting old friends after a long time. On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close girl friends from the industry. Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photograph, wherein we can see her sharing smiles with Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor, Sussane Khan and Shabinaa.

"Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in," she captioned the post. Sussane also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Gauri and others on her Instagram account.

Expressing her happiness meeting Gauri, Sussane wrote, "So lovely seeing you after so long Gstar @gaurikhan with the sweethearts @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial @neelamkotharisoni #sunshineandsmiles #sundayvibes." Gauri is quite active on Instagram. She often gives the audience a sneak peek into her private life. A few days ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, shared a throwback image of all her brothers and sisters with the caption "Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared..." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

