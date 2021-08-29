Left Menu

George R.R. Martin to produce short film 'Night Of The Cooters'

American novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin is set to produce his next project for screen, the short film 'Night of Cooters', which will be based on Howard Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 17:11 IST
George R.R. Martin to produce short film 'Night Of The Cooters'
George R.R. Martin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin is set to produce his next project for screen, the short film 'Night of Cooters', which will be based on Howard Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel. According to Deadline, Vincent D'Onofrio will be directing the project and is also to star Sheriff Lindley. Trioscope Studios will animate the film.

Earlier this week, the 'Game of Thrones' author revealed the short film project on his blog. According to Martin, 'Night of the Cooters' is "all about the time Martians invaded Pachuco, Texas." He shared, "'Night of the Cooters' is a short story, and our version is going to be a short film. I'd guess it will come in somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes, shot with a combination of live-action and state-of-the-art animation. If you loved the story, we think you will love our movie."

Joe Landsdale will be penning the screenplay. The series will also feature Hopper Penn as Sweets, Harrison Page as Luther, Martin Sensmeier as Leo Smith, Cristin McCleary as Atkins, Elias Gallegos as DeSpain, Luce Rains as Skip, Jazzy Kim O'Brien as Lil' Chisum, and Darius Eteeyan as Billy Strother. The project is produced by D'Onofrio, Justin Duval, Joe Dean, Taylor Church, Martin Sensmeier, Trioscope's L.C. Crowley, Greg Jonkajtys, Elias Gallegos, Lenore Gallegos, Amy Filbeck, Joe Lansdale, and Waldrop.

While the distribution and release of 'Night of the Cooters' remain unclear at the moment, Martin teased a definite premiere. "One thing I can promise: we will be having a premiere somewhere down the line at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe," he said, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021