Akshay Kumar proud as 'BellBottom' screened at mobile theatre in Ladakh

Stenzin Tankongs Sekool, the acclaimed short film on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, was screened at the launch of the theatre.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 17:58 IST
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he was thrilled that his recently released film ''BellBottom'' was screened at a traveling cinema hall in Ladakh, touted as the world's highest mobile theatre.

Last week, Ladakh got its first inflatable cinema with a private company, PictureTime Digiplex, installing the theatre in the union territory.

The company installed the theatre in Leh and claimed it to be the highest altitude theatre in the world, installed at a height of 11,562 feet.

Kumar's ''BellBottom'', which was released theatrically in the country on August 19, was screened for the Indian Army and CISF personnel on August 22.

The actor took to Twitter and described the mobile theatre as ''an amazing feat''.

''Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World's highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat!'' Kumar, 53, wrote alongside the photo of the cinema hall.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, ''BellBottom'' also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor. Stenzin Tankong's ''Sekool'', the acclaimed short film on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, was screened at the launch of the theatre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

