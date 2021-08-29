Left Menu

Filmmakers should hire language consultant to make Punjabi dialogues understand, says 'Gully Boy' fame Dub Sharma

Musician Dub Sharma has urged filmmakers to hire a language consultant on their projects to make Punjabi content understandable for people especially Punjabis.

29-08-2021
Dub Sharma with Ranveer Singh (Image source: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
Musician Dub Sharma has urged filmmakers to hire a language consultant on their projects to make Punjabi content understandable for people especially Punjabis. "Dear filmmakers who are using Punjabi dialogues or tone in their films/series, kindly get a language consultant on board for dialogues to make watching your content easy for Punjabis themselves," he wrote on Instagram.

Dub also said that he can volunteer as a language consultant if anyone needs help. "I am a Punjabi myself, if you need any help, don't hesitate to ask," he added.

Dub has not mentioned exactly which film or filmmaker has irked him by not getting Punjabi right in their film/show. A section of social media users expressed similar views on Dub's post.

"What irks me most is the misuse of the word siyappa," a netizen commented. "Same for Haryanvi.. they ruin it," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Dub Sharma is best known for producing 'Azaadi' and 'Apna Time Aayega' for Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

