Entertainment News Roundup: China cracks down on 'chaotic' celebrity fan culture after scandals; 'I was lucky,' says Afghan filmmaker Sadat on fleeing Kabul

China cracks down on 'chaotic' celebrity fan culture after scandals

China cracked down on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture on Friday, barring platforms from publishing popularity lists and regulating the sale of fan merchandise after a series of controversies involving artists. The country's top internet watchdog said it would take action against the dissemination of "harmful information" in celebrity fan groups and close down discussion channels that spread celebrity scandals or "provoke trouble".

'I was lucky,' says Afghan filmmaker Sadat on fleeing Kabul

Hours before the Taliban took control of Kabul, filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat received an offer to leave Afghanistan. She declined, as it would mean leaving family members behind. The next day she went to the bank.

