Sneak-peek into Milind Soman's Sunday yoga routine with wife Ankita Konwar

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman gave his fans a sneak-peek of his yoga routine with his better-half Ankita Konwar on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:49 IST
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman gave his fans a sneak-peek of his yoga routine with his better-half Ankita Konwar on Sunday. On Sunday, the 'Made in India' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he and Ankita can be seen practising Surya Namaskar. The two are working out in a greenery-filled space, as Milind also wrote in the caption," Green is my favourite colour."

He added a peaceful, relaxing song to the video's background. Explaining his healthy routine, Milind penned the caption, "We are trying to synch our different interpretations of Surya namaskar but I have been doing 30 Surya Namaskars every morning which takes around 7 minutes and feels fantastic! Best, low intensity, simple movement to improve and maintain basic strength, joint mobility, balance and focus."

Ankita wrote in the comments, "Everything is so much more fun with you." Fans flooded Milind's post with likes and comments.

"Absolutely love Suryanamaskars," a fan wrote. "Beautiful flow," another commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind, who shot to fame with his appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit 1995 song 'Made In India', has recently begun judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year' with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

