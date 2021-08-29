Cine stars celebrate India's 'amazing' hat-trick at 2020 Paralympics

Film personalities including Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor and Sai Dharam Tej on Sunday congratulated victorious Paralympians Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar, who scored two silver medals and one bronze medal, respectively, at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

While table tennis player Patel became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics, Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with an Asian record effort.

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record as well.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and said he marvels at Patel's ''talent and perseverance''.

''Thank you for making history with your medal, #BhavinaPatel. It amazes me to see your talent and perseverance. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020,'' he wrote.

''It's a silver! And that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!'' tweeted Pannu.

On Nishad Kumar's win, she wrote, ''One more for the day !!!! Silver it is ! Nishad Kumar ki oonchi chalaang (long jump).'' Veteran actor Anil Kapoor congratulated Nishad Kumar on ''the incredible win'' on Twitter.

After Patel's silver victory was followed by medals for Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar at the Paralympics, actor Sai Dharam Tej said India is on an ''absolute medal spree today''.

''Congratulations #NishadKumar on your silver and #VinodKumar on winning Bronze. You're all full of Grit and Determination. We're all Proud of you. #TokyoParalympics,'' he tweeted.

''Amazing #silvermedal in high jump for #NishadKumar and #Bronze for #VinodKumar in Discus #ParaAthletics #TokyoParalympics #Paralympics #TeamIndia,'' wrote actor Randeep Hooda on the microblogging site. Abhishek Bachchan said Patel's win has brought glory to the nation ''once again.'' ''Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics 2021!'' he added.

Patel signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final in Tokyo.

Rao took to Instagram and wrote, ''India... India! Congratulations Bhavina Patel.'' Actors Vicky Kaushal, Pooja Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter also shared the news on their social media handles.

Nishad Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m. India got its third medal when BSF man Vinod Kumar, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

Deepa Malik, who is the current president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shotput at Rio five years back.

