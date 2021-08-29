Left Menu

Nikhil Dwivedi shares his experience working with co-stars of 'Ankahi Kahaniya'

Ahead of the release of 'Ankahi Kahaniya', actor Nikhil Dwivedi opened up about his experience working with his co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Zoya Hussain.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:08 IST
Nikhil Dwivedi shares his experience working with co-stars of 'Ankahi Kahaniya'
Nikhil Dwivedi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of 'Ankahi Kahaniya', actor Nikhil Dwivedi opened up about his experience working with his co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Zoya Hussain. "Working with them was really cool. I have known Kunal for a fairly long time. It was a pleasure getting to know that I would be in this film with him. Zoya is amazing and so is Palomi. I think they are very competent actors, you always have to be on your toes with them because they are so good, which is evident. It was a fun ride. I particularly enjoyed working with Saket. Of course one knows of him as a very competent director from the films that he's done. But this is only the first time that I had a chance to work with him. I had a very good time," Nikhil said.

'Ankahi Kahaniya' is an anthology directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary and will chronicle "three unheard and untold tales of love". Produced by RSVP movies, the upcoming film will be out on Netflix on September 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021