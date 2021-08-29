Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' screened at 'world's highest mobile theatre'

Superstar Akshay Kumar's heart is filled with pride as his recently released 'BellBottom' was screened at "the world's highest mobile theatre" at Leh in Ladakh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:09 IST
Poster of the film 'BellBottom' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Akshay Kumar's heart is filled with pride as his recently released 'BellBottom' was screened at "the world's highest mobile theatre" at Leh in Ladakh. Akshay took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a picture of the little yellow mobile theatre, set up in the land of high passes.

Along with it, he wrote, "Makes my heart swell with pride that 'BellBottom' was screened at World's highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat." 'BellBottom' was released in theatres on August 19. The film stars Akshay in the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor is also a part of the movie.

Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the film, directed by Ranjit M. Tewari. Apart from 'BellBottom', Akshay also has 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', and 'Prithviraj' in his kitty. (ANI)

