Landowners protest against Noida Authority over 5-year delay in plot handover

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:25 IST
Landowners protest against Noida Authority over 5-year delay in plot handover
  • Country:
  • India

A group of landowners staged a protest against the Noida Authority on Sunday, alleging inordinate delays in handing over of residential plots in sector 145 of the city.

Senior citizens and children too were present in the group that held the demonstration at the site where the plots are yet to be demarcated, even though the bulk of the registries were done about five years ago, they said.

While no official comment was available from the Noida Authority over the issue, its officials hinted at the ''possibility of starting demarcation'' of the plots from the beginning of next year.

''An assurance for this was given to the plot owners during their meeting with Noida Authority officials following another protest on August 26,'' an official said.

The demonstration saw dozens of protestors assembling around the 30 metre road between sector 144 and sector 145 with banners and placards, urging the authority to earmark their plots and give them physical possession.

The protestors wore black bands around their arms to mark their grievance.

