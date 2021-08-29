Left Menu

Tiger Shroff pays tribute to late king of pop Michael Jackson on birth anniversary

On the occasion of Michael Jackson's 63rd birth anniversary, actor Tiger Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:03 IST
Tiger Shroff pays tribute to late king of pop Michael Jackson on birth anniversary
Tiger Shroff and late Michael Jackson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Michael Jackson's 63rd birth anniversary, actor Tiger Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to him. Taking to Instagram Story, Tiger, who is a huge fan of the late king of pop, posted a video of him dancing to one of the songs of Michael Jackson. He even sported a black hat to recreate MJ's signature look.

In another post, he uploaded a picture of Michael Jackson and captioned it with "Happy bday of kings of kings." This is not the first time that Tiger has paid tribute to Michael Jackson. He has spoken about his admiration for the 'Dangerous' hitmaker on several occasions.

For the unversed, Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, of a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021