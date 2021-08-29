Tokyo Paralympics: Film industry congratulates Nishad Kumar for winning silver medal
Several members of the Indian film industry have taken to their social media accounts to extend heartfelt greetings to Nishad Kumar for his silver win in the men's high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
Several members of the Indian film industry have taken to their social media accounts to extend heartfelt greetings to Nishad Kumar for his silver win in the men's high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and wrote, " Congratulations Nishad on the incredible win."
Hailing Nishad's win, Ranveer posted a picture of the former and captioned it by writing, "glorious." 'Delhi Crime' fame Shefali Shah, too, expressed her happiness over Nishad's victory.
"Am jumping high with joy," she posted on Instagram Story. Actor Kangana Ranaut is also all praises for Nishad.
"When we transcend the limitations of our bodies and fly. Even upside down and along the way..bring glory to our nation ...best life and role model," she wrote on Instagram Story. While congratulating Nishad, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his love for the high jump event.
"High Jump is my favourite track and field event and as someone who participated in it in school, I wished someone would win a medal for India. Thank you, Nishad, for making us proud. We hope and believe you will break Javier Sotomayor's record. Jai Hind." Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others have congratulated Nishad for winning the silver medal. (ANI)
