Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Film industry congratulates Nishad Kumar for winning silver medal

Several members of the Indian film industry have taken to their social media accounts to extend heartfelt greetings to Nishad Kumar for his silver win in the men's high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:54 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Film industry congratulates Nishad Kumar for winning silver medal
Nishad Kumar won silver medal in T46 high jump event (Photo/Rahul Gandhi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several members of the Indian film industry have taken to their social media accounts to extend heartfelt greetings to Nishad Kumar for his silver win in the men's high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and wrote, " Congratulations Nishad on the incredible win."

Hailing Nishad's win, Ranveer posted a picture of the former and captioned it by writing, "glorious." 'Delhi Crime' fame Shefali Shah, too, expressed her happiness over Nishad's victory.

"Am jumping high with joy," she posted on Instagram Story. Actor Kangana Ranaut is also all praises for Nishad.

"When we transcend the limitations of our bodies and fly. Even upside down and along the way..bring glory to our nation ...best life and role model," she wrote on Instagram Story. While congratulating Nishad, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his love for the high jump event.

"High Jump is my favourite track and field event and as someone who participated in it in school, I wished someone would win a medal for India. Thank you, Nishad, for making us proud. We hope and believe you will break Javier Sotomayor's record. Jai Hind." Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others have congratulated Nishad for winning the silver medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021