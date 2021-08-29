Left Menu

Richa Chadha-Ronit Boseroy's series 'Candy' to premiere on September 8

Voot Select thriller series Candy, starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Boseroy, is set to be released on September 8.Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the series is billed as a murder mystery, set against a picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains.While Candy features Boseroy as a teacher, Chadha plays the role of a police officer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:58 IST
While ''Candy'' features Boseroy as a teacher, Chadha plays the role of a police officer. Chadha, 34, said the show gave her the opportunity to experiment with her role.

''Voot Select's 'Candy' is yet another opportunity to play a distinct character of a cop with a vivid character sketch. It has been challenging to play - a bad*** policewoman. Get ready to witness how DSP Ratna from Rudrakund unwraps the sin,'' the ''Fukrey'' actor said in a statement.

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the show's trailer was launched on Sunday.

Boseroy described the premise of ''Candy'' as enthralling and said it holds a ''great amount of mystery, fear, hope and suspense''.

''I feel it's an edge of the seat kind of thriller. I've had the privilege to have worked with many talented actors and directors and this one is no different. Thanks to our creative heads and director Ashish Shukla who have made every character nuanced and extremely engaging. This is the first time I've had the chance to play such a layered character. I'm really looking forward to this one,'' the ''Udaan'' actor added.

