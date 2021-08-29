Here's how Richa Chadha deals with breakdowns

Actor Richa Chadha has different ways of dealing with breakdowns in life. On Sunday, Richa took to Instagram and conducted a virtual session with fans, wherein several social media users asked her random questions.

When a particular user asked her about how she deals with breakdowns, Richa wrote, "I breakdown. I fully feel the depth of the pian..I cry, i sulk, I watch rom coms and call my friends." While opening up about her breakdowns, Richa also asked everyone to stay hopeful always.

"And then the sun rises again...stay hopeful," she added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa is currently busy writing something.

Druing her interaction with Instagram followers, Richa further said, " (I have said) no to quite a few scripts recently. I am writing something right now and producing, And of course there's a film too..but it's vilaayti." Richa is also waiting for the release of her web series 'Candy', which also stars Ronit Roy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)