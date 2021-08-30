Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics
The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.Shes the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar 1972, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia 2004 and 2016 and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan 2016.In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.
Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event here. The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.
She's the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).
In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.
