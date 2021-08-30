Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans reunite for Apple adventure feature 'Ghosted'

Former Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are set to reassemble for Ghosted, an adventure movie project set up at Apple Studios.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher will helm the film, penned by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.The movie is being touted as a high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone, the 1984 adventure film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 11:10 IST
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans reunite for Apple adventure feature 'Ghosted'
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Former ''Avengers'' stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are set to reassemble for ''Ghosted'', an adventure movie project set up at Apple Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Rocketman'' director Dexter Fletcher will helm the film, penned by ''Deadpool'' scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The movie is being touted as a high-concept romantic action-adventure in the vein of ''Romancing the Stone'', the 1984 adventure film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Other details are being kept under wraps.

Evans will also produce the project along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance, the company behind the Amazon Prime Video film ''The Tomorrow War for Amazon''.

Reese and Werinick will be credited as producers as well.

This is the second deal for Johansson since filing a lawsuit against Disney Studios over alleged contract breaches with the Disney Plus release of her stand-alone ''Black Widow''. She also stars in the new Wes Anderson movie, which is now shooting in Spain.

Evans, who previously worked with Apple on the legal drama miniseries ''Defending Jacob'', recently wrapped ''The Gray Man'', an action thriller with Ryan Gosling that re-teamed him with his ''Avengers'' directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021