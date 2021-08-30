Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson roped in for Apple's upcoming adventure movie 'Ghosted'

'Avengers' stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are teaming up to star in Apple's upcoming adventure movie 'Ghosted' to be directed by Dexter Fletcher. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who documented the scripts for 'Deadpool' and 'Zombieland'.

Along with acting, Evans will produce the project too. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance, the company that made 'The Tomorrow War' for Amazon will also serve as producers for the project. Reese and Wernick will also produce. Though the details of the movie are kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is touted to be a high-concept romantic action-adventure in the vein of the 1984 adventure movie 'Romancing the Stone', which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in lead roles. The project is speculated to be of high budget.

On a related note, this movie marks Johansson's second project she has signed since filing her lawsuit against Disney over alleged contract breach with the Disney+ release of her recently released movie 'Black Widow'. The first project was coming on board the upcoming untitled Wes Anderson movie, which is currently shooting in Spain.

Evans recently wrapped 'The Gray Man', an action thriller with Ryan Gosling that reunited him with his Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. Speaking about Apple, the streamer is currently producing a slave drama 'Emancipation' starring Will Smith.

It has earlier developed Martin Scorsese's period thriller 'Killers of the Flower Moon', starring Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro. The movie is speculated to release soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)