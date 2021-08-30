Left Menu

'Kota Factory' to be back with its second season on Netflix

The makers of 'Kota Factory' are all set to come up with the second season of the popular show on Netflix on September 24.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:47 IST
Kota Factory 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While announcing the release date, the streaming giant also unveiled the show's teaser, leaving fans excited. 'Kota Factory 2' will follow the life of Vaibhav, a young student on his journey to Maheshwari - one of Kota's leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

Speaking about the show, director Raghav Subbu said, "As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthral audiences throughout. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic. The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued. I'm really excited to share the epic content with the diverse audience of Netflix." For the unversed, the first season of 'Kota Factory' had aired on The Viral Fever in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

