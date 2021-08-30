Left Menu

Two killed by wild elephants in Thrissur

Locals found his body, victim of an elephant attack, today, police told PTI.Peethambaran left his house at around 5.30 AM for rubber tapping but was found with injuries at around 6.30 AM itself.He was taken to a local hospital first and shifted to the district hospital where he died, police said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:50 IST
Two killed by wild elephants in Thrissur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents at Palappily near here, police said on Monday.

Sainudeen (50) was found dead on Monday morning near the Ganapathy temple at Akkarapadi near here. Meanwhile, 56-year old Peethambaran, a rubber tapper, was killed early this morning when he went to a nearby rubber plantation.

''Both incidents happened within seven kilometers of each other near Palappilly. Sainudeen left his house yesterday night but didn't return. Locals found his body, victim of an elephant attack, today,'' police told PTI.

Peethambaran left his house at around 5.30 AM for rubber tapping but was found with injuries at around 6.30 AM itself.

''He was taken to a local hospital first and shifted to the district hospital where he died,'' police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021